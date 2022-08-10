MUST READ! Fans miss Anupamaa's MaAn day posts, Instagram reels and lives, here's what they have to say

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the blockbuster shows on small screens.

Ever since it hit the screens, the show has been at the top of the TRP charts.

No other show is able to gain the first spot as Anupamaa has fixed its position there.

Rupali Ganguly's on-screen pairing with Gaurav Khanna has worked wonders.

The jodi's sizzling on-screen chemistry is being loved by the fans.

The ardent viewers of Anuj and Anupamaa fondly refer to them as MaAn.

Rupali and Gaurav never fail to treat their MaAn fans with amazing Instagram posts and stories.

In fact, the duo used to celebrate MaAn Day every Monday and share some reels or posts with their fans.

Also, Rupali and Gaurav used to come live on Instagram and have a chat with their admirers.

However, it's been a while since fans have got any glimpses of MaAn.

No reels, Instagram posts or MaAn live has taken place and fans really miss the fun of this on-screen jodi.

The last post of Rupali and Gaurav aka MaAn was shared weeks ago by the actors.

Jyoti Chavan says, "I am in love with this beautiful jodi and adore their social media banter. However, it's been a while since we have seen a MaAn moment."

Priyanka Shah says, "Gaurav and Rupali's chemistry as Anuj and Anupamaa is electrifying. I would love to see more of it."

Anuja Sawhney says, "I am already heartbroken with Anupamaa and Anuj's separation in the show. But now, they rarely seen sharing reels or posts. This is not fair for their fans."

Pooja Chaudhary says, "Why are no more MaAn Instagram lives happening? I am so waiting for it"

Chachala Sahay says, "I am terribly missing Gaurav and Rupali's off-screen banter that happens on social media."

Well, this definitely proves that fans are not only missing MaAn's on-screen chemistry, but off-screen camaraderie as well.

