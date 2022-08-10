MUST READ! Fans miss Anupamaa's MaAn day posts, Instagram reels and lives, here's what they have to say

No reels, Instagram posts or MaAn live has taken place recently and fans are really missing all the fun of this on-screen jodi.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 19:16
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the blockbuster shows on small screens. 

Ever since it hit the screens, the show has been at the top of the TRP charts. 

No other show is able to gain the first spot as Anupamaa has fixed its position there. 

Rupali Ganguly's on-screen pairing with Gaurav Khanna has worked wonders. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Sad! Anupama decides to leave Anuj and begin a new life with him

The jodi's sizzling on-screen chemistry is being loved by the fans. 

The ardent viewers of Anuj and Anupamaa fondly refer to them as MaAn.

Rupali and Gaurav never fail to treat their MaAn fans with amazing Instagram posts and stories. 

In fact, the duo used to celebrate MaAn Day every Monday and share some reels or posts with their fans. 

Also, Rupali and Gaurav used to come live on Instagram and have a chat with their admirers. 

However, it's been a while since fans have got any glimpses of MaAn. 

No reels, Instagram posts or MaAn live has taken place and fans really miss the fun of this on-screen jodi. 

The last post of Rupali and Gaurav aka MaAn was shared weeks ago by the actors. 

Jyoti Chavan says, "I am in love with this beautiful jodi and adore their social media banter. However, it's been a while since we have seen a MaAn moment."

Priyanka Shah says, "Gaurav and Rupali's chemistry as Anuj and Anupamaa is electrifying. I would love to see more of it."

Anuja Sawhney says, "I am already heartbroken with Anupamaa and Anuj's separation in the show. But now, they rarely seen sharing reels or posts. This is not fair for their fans."

Pooja Chaudhary says, "Why are no more MaAn Instagram lives happening? I am so waiting for it"

Chachala Sahay says, "I am terribly missing Gaurav and Rupali's off-screen banter that happens on social media."

Well, this definitely proves that fans are not only missing MaAn's on-screen chemistry, but off-screen camaraderie as well. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj and Anupama meet secretly

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 19:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sachin Pilgaonkar sheds light on his 'City of Dreams' character
MUMBAI: Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the OTT show 'City of Dreams', spilled...
“Amitabh Bachchan has always been my inspiration” says Abhishek Banerjee about his Section 84 co-star
MUMBAI:  Abhishek Banerjee is an actor who has always owned his characters and executed them flawlessly. By playing a...
Must Read! Meet Ashish Vidyarthi's ex – wife Rajoshi Barua and son Arth Vidyarthi
MUMBAI: Ashish Vidyarthi is a known star in Bollywood and recently, he grabbed headlines for his second marriage to...
WOW! Meet Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Devgan and her family in these unseen pictures
MUMBAI:  Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn is one such personality who needs no introduction. Ajay has been a part of the...
Must-Read! From Malhar Thakkar to Surbhi Chandna, Popular actors who were a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, before making it big!
MUMBAI:  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SAB TV is one of the most popular shows of all time. It is one of the few...
Anupamaa : OH NO! Anupama chooses her dream over Anuj as she moves on to a new life in the USA
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
“Amitabh Bachchan has always been my inspiration” says Abhishek Banerjee about his Section 84 co-star
Latest Video
Related Stories
Taarak Mehta
Must-Read! From Malhar Thakkar to Surbhi Chandna, Popular actors who were a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, before making it big!
Drishti Thakur
Exclusive! “One of the plus points of this show is that there is no dragging of a particular plot line or story”, Faltu’s Tanisha aka Drishti Thakur talks about the show being in the Top charts, her character, and trolling!
Ayesha Singh
EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh aka Sai reveals the exact reason behind her, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
paras
ADORABLE! Paras Kalnawat seems to be a complete Momma’s Boy; his birthday wish for his Mother will definitely melt your HEART
Bollywood Diva someday
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti aspires to work with this Bollywood Diva someday
Vaibhavi Upadhayaya
Must-Read! Shivlekh Singh, Vaibhavi Upadhayaya, Jaspal Bhatti, and more TV actors tragically passed away in Car accidents! Read for More!