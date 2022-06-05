Must Read! Fans wanted to boycott THESE TV shows, scroll down to know the reason

MUMBAI: From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, The Kapil Sharma Show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and more, today, we will be having a dekko at the list of Tv shows that fans wanted to ban. Well, there could be various reasons as to why fans call for a boycott such as disappointing track, controversy related to actor or show, etc.

In Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans are going to see a surrogacy track wherein Pakhi will turn surrogate for Sai and Virat. Now, fans are not happy with the same. SaiRat recently had a confession and they got married again. SaiRat fans want to see them having a happy life and don’t want makers to bring the surrogacy track. And hence, since morning, the ‘Boycott surrogacy track’, has been trending on Twitter.

The Kapil Sharma Show recently faced backlash from the audience when The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted that they weren’t called to promote their film on his show. The Kashmir Files have been one of the surprise hits of the year despite having no star cast. Fans were furious over the same and had called for a boycott. Eventually, things were resolved between them.

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial TV shows in the country. And it faces backlash time and again. When their favourite celeb is kicked out or their favourite contestant gets bashed on Weekend Ka Vaar, etc. Bigg Boss has also faced backlash from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans.

Kaun Banega Crorepati faced backlash over a couple of things. One of the most recent ones being the disrespectful reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They had referred to the valiant Maratha leader as Shivaji. The channel and Amitabh Bachchan had issued an apology for the same.

When the focus in Kumkum Bhagya moved to the ‘Dusri Peedhi’, fans of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia were pretty unhappy. And when eventually, they quit as Abhi and Pragya, the fans called for a boycott of Kumkum Bhagya.

Indian Idol 12 was the longest season in the history of Indian Idol. There were numerous episodes which were called for Boycott. Be it because of Aditya Narayan’s reference of Alibaug to Amit Kumar’s revelations about makers asking him to praise contestants and only say good things on the show, fans expressed their sentiments out and in open.

When Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pankhuri Awasthy was brought aboard for some twists. Loyal Kaira stans had called for a boycott if Kartik were to marry Vedika. Elsewhere, Naira getting killed was also met with similar opinions.

