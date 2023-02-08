Must-Read! Fans will miss the father-son bond of Abhinav and Abhir, and raise the question will Abhimanyu be able to step up? Read For the Full Story!

The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. The main USP of the show is AbhiRa and fans have showered a lot of love on Harshad and Pranali.
Abhinav and Abhir

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav aka Jay Soni leaves a heartwarming message for his co-stars Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod as he departs from the show: “ I am going, toh…”

And like we exclusively, reported, Jay Soni will be exiting the show and Abhinav’s character will be killed off.

But one thing that fans will remember is the relationship that Abhir and Abhinav, shared, and while Abinav may not be Abhir’s biological father, he was a father to him in every true sense, and the scenes between the two, have always been heartwarming and some fans have compiled a beautiful edit focusing on the father-son bond of the two. 

Check out the video here:

Fans of the show might have mixed feelings, about AbhiRa and AkshNav, but the bond between Abhinav and Abhir cannot be denied and is definitely one that fans will miss.

Another question that is raised here, is what turn will Abhir and Abhimanyu’s relationship, will take if Abhir finds out that Abhimanyu was the reason that his father is dead.

And moreover, how will Abhimanyu navigate the relationship between Abhir and Akshara, and will he be able to completely take his place as Abhir’s father?

These are questions whose answers we will find out in due course. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heart Wrecking! Akshara falls in depression after hearing about Abhinav’s death

About Author

