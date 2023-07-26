Must-Read! From Farnaz Shetty-Rohit Chandel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, TV Couples who broke up because of cheating! Read for more!

MUMBAI : The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Fans love nothing more than following the real-life love stories of their favorite stars, and actors spend a long time on set, some of which turn into real-life relationships, and others find love outside of the industry.

But sometimes, these couples end up falling apart and go through bad breakups and it breaks the hearts of the fans.

And sometimes cheating scandals and rumors of cheating can shake up industries. These revelations usually come out after the breakup and some confirm them, while others just move on.

We are taking a look at some of the most shocking breakups which happened because one of the partners cheated on the other.



Take a look:



1.Farnaz Shetty and Rohit Chandel:

Farnaz Shetty and Rohit Chandel started dating after meeting on their show, and as per Farnaz broke up earlier this year in March. She even confirmed the news to a News portal, and said, “, “Conflicts arose soon after we started dating. Once, I caught him with another girl”, She further said, “Eventually, I ended the relationship in March. I couldn’t tolerate the infidelity.”

2. Avinash Sachdeva and Rubina Dilaik:

There are reports that Avinash allegedly cheated on Rubina, and it was almost confirmed, by Avinash’s ex Palak Puruswani. Avinash Sachdev and Rubina Dilaik became close and fell in love while filming Choti Bahu. Their relationship grew more serious over time, and they were even considering marriage.



3. Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal:

As contestants on the reality show Splitsvilla 10, Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal generated sparks with their connection. Things changed once Priyank joined Bigg Boss 11, where he developed a strong relationship with co-housemate Benafsha Soonawalla, which raised several questions. After discovering their proximity, Divya broke up with Priyank on national television.



4. Paras Chhabra and Akansha Puri:

Before appearing on Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra was in a strong relationship with actress Akansha Puri. It was on the show that he met his co-contestant, Mahira Sharma, and the two fell in love. And it was during one of the show's episodes that Paras publicly stated on national television that he did not wish to continue his relationship with Akansha. Akansha even confronted Paras.



5. Sana Khan and Melvin Louis:

The story of Sana and Melvin is a rollercoaster one. The two dated publicly and after their breakup, Sana accused Melvin of many serious things. And in an Instagram live, she revealed all and speaking to an entertainment portal revealed that he started cheating on her when Ramadan was going on and she would not get out of the house.



All of these people have now moved into their lives, some married with children. And let’s just say that they have let bygones be gone.



