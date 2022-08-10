Must-Read! Gautam Rode, J.D Matheja, Sumeet Raghavan and more reach late Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s funeral to pay their respects, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Yesterday night, we gave you the grim update that Sarabhai VS Sarabhai 2 actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has passed away in a car accident.

The news is very heartbreaking and comes just days after the shocking passing of another young actor Aditya Singh Rajput.

It was revealed that she was traveling with her fiance Jay Gandhi and after a major accident, they were taken to hospital. Vaibhavi sadly passed away.

We gave you the update that Vaibhavi’s fiance Jay Gandhi has actually survived the accident. Not much is known about his condition.

Vaibhavi and Jay were known to be nature lovers and they were taking this trip together.

As per reports, her body was flown down today at 11 am by her family and her last rites were performed.

Many prominent stars and colleagues were present at Vaibhavi’s last rites.

Some of the people that we spotted were Gautam Rode, J.D Matheja, Sumeet Raghavan, Deven Bhojani, Himanshu Malhotra, Aatish Kapadia and more.

Gautam was visibly distraught and crying. Everyone looked shocked. Many colleagues and friends took to social media to pass on their prayers.

Vaibhavi was only 33 and this shocking incident left her friends and colleagues stunned.

Ace producer J.D Matheja was one of the first people to confirm and share the heartbreaking news.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was known for her work in various TV serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2, where she was celebrated for her role as Jasmine, starring Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly and Kya Kasoor Hai Amala Ka starring Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Rajveer Singh.

She was also known for her contribution to the Hindi film Chhapaak, City Lights and more.

