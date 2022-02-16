Must read! Gautam Rode says he will do anything on TV if he is actually in need of money

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are one of the most popular and adorable couples in showbiz.

The two never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers. Recently, in Lucknow for a wedding, Lucknow girl Pankhuri and husband Gautam celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary here. Talking about the same, the actress told TOI, “It was my best friend's wedding and Gautam is also close to her. The best part is that she got married on the same day Gautam and I got married.” To this, Gautam added, "Since we didn't get a chance to celebrate our wedding anniversary then, we thought to celebrate it later. After Lucknow, we have been going from one place to another and trip hai ki khatam hi nahi ho raha. From Lucknow we went to Delhi and from there we went to Jaipur. And on Valentine's Day, we came back to Delhi wherein we celebrated the day together at the hotel only. And after a week of vacation, we are now back in Mumbai."

Talking about work, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode recently made headlines for the show Smart Jodi. Gautam said, “Yes, we were approached for the reality show but things didn't work out on the budget front. On the television front, offers for fiction shows keep coming but I have done fiction a lot on TV but jab tak kuchh achha nahi hota I don't feel like doing it. I will do anything on TV if I am actually in need of money. I will only play a lead on TV. I am working on another front which is production. Work on the script front is on and it is for a film in which I will not be acting." Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pankhuri, about her work, said, “Offers have come my way and one of them might materialize soon which I can talk about after that. We are relaxed in terms of taking up offers because we have savings in place. We have created that buffer for us. We are not in a position as of now wherein we take up whatever work that comes our way."

