Must Read! Gear up to watch these exciting twists and turns in your favourite shows like Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, and others

Anupamaa: In the episode ahead, we will see that Kavya has a huge fight with Vanraj saying that he has no interest in the cafe business. She says he is only bothered about Anuj and Anupamaa. This fight bothers Baa immensely. She tells Anupamaa that her friendship with Anuj has left his house broken.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat will be happy to see that Sai has just escaped death to be alive. He feels remorseful. Virat says he will stay away from her as her health cannot take it anymore. Ashwini tells him to look at Sai from a distance.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In the upcoming episode, Kartik gives personal attention to the training of Sirat. Manish and Suwarna have a huge argument. Sirat notices that something is falling on Akshu. The show is going to end soon for the characters of Sirat and Kartik.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: In the upcoming episode, Priya says that if Ram does not wish to marry her he has to confirm it himself. The drama company people manage to find Ram unconscious. Nandini says that Ram has left the place. Priya says no marriage will happen here. Nandini feels jubilant.

Imlie: Malini has made elaborate arrangements to stop Aditya and Imlie's dinner date. Anu will be feeding Imlie in a fake show of love.

