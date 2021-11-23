Must Read! From getting arrested in BB Marathi to aspiring to become party chief, Abhijeet Bichkule tells how he plans to infuse 'sanskaras’ into the contestants on Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Abhijeet Bichkule, of BB Marathi fame, will join the team of Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. He left the viewers wondering with his unique introduction on Weekend Ka Vaar. Until everyone gets to see him on the show, here's what's known about the upcoming contestant.

1. Politician from Satara

Abhijeet Bichukule is a politician from Satara, Maharashtra. As an independent candidate, he has run in municipal elections and does not belong to any party.

2. The Accidental Prime Minister?

While introducing himself on the Bigg Boss 15 stage, Abhijeet openly expressed his desire and dream to become the Prime Minister of India. But Abhijeet is more than his big dreams. According to Abhijeet, he is a multi-talented individual. He described himself as an artist, writer, poet, singer, and composer.

3. Bigg Boss Marathi stint

Abhijeet participated in season 2 of Bigg Boss Marathi. His aggressive language and nasty fights with his fellow contestants in the house landed him in talks. As a result of his controversial exit, he became known as one of the most controversial contestants of the season. Later on, he returned as a guest contestant.

4. Arrested from the Bigg Boss house

Cheque bounce and extortion charges led to Abhijeet's arrest from the Bigg Boss house. He had a sudden exit from the show after Satara Police took him into custody directly from the show.

Though Abhijeet was arrested from the Bigg Boss Marathi house in 2019, the cheque bouncing case had been going on in the court ever since 2015. It was due to his failure to appear in court to which an arrest warrant was issued against Abhijeet.

5. Bigg Boss was his mother's dream!

Abhijeet said at his small interaction on Bigg Boss 15 that he was excited to be a part of the show, as it was his mother's dream. In a recent interview, he revealed how Salman Khan spotted him in the Marathi show and wanted him for the Hindi version as well.

6. The ‘Sanskari’ teacher

Abhijeet complained that the Bigg Boss 15 contestants lack 'sanskars’ during his interactive session with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. As far as he is concerned, the contestants are not cultured enough and he hopes to bring in some improvements to the show.

Abhijit Bichkule will enter Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card along with Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee very soon.

Credits: Times Of India

