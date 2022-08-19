Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar see a huge jump in TRP ratings; Khatron Ke Khiladi and Kumkum Bhagya see a drop in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, RWSP, YHC and YRKKKH

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar sees a huge jump in TRP ratings.

Whereas shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Imlie, . Banni Chow Home Delivery sees a huge drop in TRP ratings.

On the other hand, when it comes to reality shows Ravivaar with Star Parivaar tops the list followed by Khatron Ke Khiladi and Super Star Singer. Dance India Dance Super Moms couldn’t make it to the top 20 shows at BARC ratings.

As usual Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.2

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.0

6. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 2.0

7. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.0

8. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (Colors): 2.0

9. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV): 2.0

10. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.9

11. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.8

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

13. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.7

14. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.5

15. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan : 1.5

16. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.4

17. Parineetii (Colors): 1.4

18. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.2

19. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.2

20. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.1

