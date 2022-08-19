Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar see a huge jump in TRP ratings; Khatron Ke Khiladi and Kumkum Bhagya see a drop in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, RWSP, YHC and YRKKKH

Every week the TRP ratings change and this week Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar sees a huge jump in TRP ratings. Whereas shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Imlie, . Banni Chow Home Delivery see a huge drop in TRP ratings.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 15:25
Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar see a huge jump in TRP ratings; Khatron Ke Khiladi and K

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar sees a huge jump in TRP ratings.

Whereas shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Imlie, . Banni Chow Home Delivery sees a huge drop in TRP ratings.

On the other hand, when it comes to reality shows Ravivaar with Star Parivaar tops the list followed by Khatron Ke Khiladi and Super Star Singer. Dance India Dance Super Moms couldn’t make it to the top 20 shows at BARC ratings.

ALSO READ: Explosive Update! StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to go through a major leap, a new character enters the show

As usual Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.2

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.0

6. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 2.0

7. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.0

8. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (Colors): 2.0

9. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV): 2.0

10. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.9

11. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.8

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

13. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.7

14. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.5

15. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan : 1.5

16. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.4

17. Parineetii (Colors): 1.4

18. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.2

19. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.2

20. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ:Explosive Update! StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to go through a major leap, a new character enters the show

Anupama Ghum Hai Kisey Ke Pyar Main Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Laxmi Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 15:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Heart-Crushing! Fateh and the family happy while Tejo holds the most shocking truth to herself
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
AMAZING! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia tagged as the CUTEST Kanha Ji of small screens; netizens pour hearty comments
MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna who was already a renowned name in Indian television is currently ruling several hearts with his...
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The actor is...
Must Read! This Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress marries herself
MUMBAI: Kanishka Soni has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She is known for her performance in...
Audience Perspective: Makers should stop using Dhara's obsession with kids to proceed the storyline in Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Virat comes to the camp with Vinayak, Sai and Virat to meet
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
Latest Video