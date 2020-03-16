Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin out of Top 5 shows in TRP ratings, Imlie enters Top 5 shows, Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, YHC, BCHD and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week for a change Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin drastically falls down and is out of Top 5 shows on television, whereas Imlie enters the Top 5 shows in this week's TRP ratings.

Anupama tops the list, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banni Chow Home Delivery and Imlie.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Huge Dilemma! Sai to accept Pakhi’s surrogacy)

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus) : 3.1

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.2

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Banni Chow Home Delivery ( Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 2.0

7. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus) : 2.0

8. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar ( Star Plus) : 2.0

9. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 2.0

10. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.9

11. Bhagya Lakshmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.8

12. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV):1.7

13. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

14. Udaariyan (Colors):1.5

15. Parineeti (Colors) : 1.4

16, Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony Tv) : 1.4

17. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.2

18. Swaran Ghar (Colors):1.2

19. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan ( ZEE TV) : 1.1

20. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus) : 1.1

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality show is Super Star Singer 2.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Huge Dilemma! Sai to accept Pakhi’s surrogacy)