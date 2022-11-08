Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a huge rise in TRP ratings, Imlie enters top 5 shows; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YHC, KKK-12 and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a huge rise in TRP ratings whereas Imlie is back in the Top-5 shows.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP ratings, Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin , Yeh Hai Chahatein, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Imlie.

As far as reality shows are concerned, Khatron Ke Khiladi tops the list at the fourth position followed by Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and Superstar Singer Season 2.

ALSO READ: BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus): 3.2

2. Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.3

4. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (Colors): 2.0

5. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.0

6. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 2.0

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.0

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.0

9. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar (Star Plus): 1.9

10. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.9

11. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.8

12. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV): 1.8

13. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.8

14. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

15. Parineetii (Colors): 1.5

16. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.4

17. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.3

18. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.2

19. Harphoul Mohini ( Colors) : 1.2

20. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey : 1.2

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19