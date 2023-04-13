Must Read! From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Television sets that were gutted in fire

MUMBAI: Television shows are the lifeline of the Indian household and not a day passes when at least one popular show isn’t playing on the Tv screens. From the young to the old, enjoy watching these gripping tales that have different genres and twists that can give any movie a run for its money.

But not many know about the hard work and preparation that goes into the making of these serials, and the sets are the biggest assets of the show that bring the whole story to life. And if the set itself gets damaged due to any unforeseen reason, then there is an immense loss to the makers.

Here is a list of popular TV shows that caught fire, which resulted in immense loss of property.

Comedy Nights with Kapil

The popular and much loved comedy show set caught fire in September 2013. The same source further added that cameras and other equipment were up in flames, leading to major financial losses. No casualty were thankfully reported.

F.I.R

The sets of the Sab Tv’s show caught fire, sending the cast and crew in a state of panic and utter fear. The initial cause is believed to be a short circuit and thankfully, with the agility of the crew members, the fire was doused in quick time.

But show’s actor Gopi Bhalla met his worst nightmare when his trousers went up in flames, triggering further alarm. It was Kavita Kaushik’s presence of mind that saved Gopi’s life by throwing a bucket of water on his trousers.

Qubool Hai

Zee Tv’s Qubool Hai’s set was gutted in fire. Thankfully there were no casualties reported. A short circuit caused a fire on the sets of the show. Rooms in the first floor were filled with smoke and the shooting had to be stopped till things came into control.

Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev

Life OK’s popular mythological show was gutted in flames in 2014. A source said, “Suddenly everything went up in flames. The damage is huge. Actually when the fire broke out we all ran with the cameras and luckily no one was injured. But all the costumes from the last three years were gutted. Right now there are five fire engines trying to bring the fire under control. We all are tensed here but hopeful that all will be fine in a while.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The Star Plus show’s set based in the Klicknixion studio in Chakala was damaged badly due to fire. 12 fire brigades were brought in to contain the fire. The reason for the flames is still unknown.

A source said, “The team was shooting at a different hall and suddenly panic struck with fire engulfing one section completely. The fire was a major one and thick smoke surrounded us completely. We were all really scared.”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has caught fire and the fire has spread to the sets where Banni Chow Home Delivery set used to be. As per sources, the fire has damaged almost 60-70 percent of the set, and as per reports the people have been taken to safety and there has been no official comment as such.

As per onlookers, the fire has now spread over the Film city jungle and some crew are stuck still nearby, traffic has been blocked and fire fighting units have been alerted.

Ajooni

The fire that started with the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reached to other sets and Ajooni and Banni Chow Home Delivery’s sets were a part of it.

