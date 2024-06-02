MUST READ: From her Barsatein shooting experience to her skincare regime; Shivangi Joshi spills beans in a fun Q&A session with fans!

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved shows on television today. She is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements. She gained massive fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus and there has been no looking back for her.

Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Mohsin Khan was much loved and their fans even shipped them together with their character names #Kaira.

Also Read: Wow! From Shivangi Joshi to Tejasswi Prakash: Television celebrities prove how bangs can amp up your hairstyle in minutes

She was seen in ‘Balika Vadhu Season 2’ as Anandi too.

She made a comeback with the Sony TV show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka opposite Kushal Tandon and this show instantly touched the hearts of the audience. The concept of an arrogant boy meeting a passionate and hardworking girl and the two eventually falling in love is something magical according to the television lovers and they cannot have enough of the show.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is full of fun-filled pictures and keeps her fans updated.

Shivangi recently engaged in a fun Q&A session with her fans on social media and there were some interesting things that she shared. Along with pictures of her father, mother and a family picture, there were questions on her experience shooting for Barsatein, a motivation to fans for clearing exams and lastly, she shared some tips on maintaining healthy skin!

Take a look:

(Also Read: Explosive! Shivangi Joshi talks about her reaction to rumours about she being replaced on a show because of poor acting skills

Isn’t that sweet? Let us know in the comment section below!