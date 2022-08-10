Must Read! Here are actors who were approached for the role of Haider in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, check it out

Ever since the show has premiered, it has been winning hearts of the viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the leads in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 08:15
Must Read! Here are actors who were approached for the role of Haider in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, check it out

MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show, Rabb Se Hai Dua, produced by Prateek Sharma, is the story of Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But, Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife.

Ever since the show has premiered, it has been winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the leads in the show.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Rab Se Hai Dua: Ghazal in danger; Haider stops Dua from helping 

The show is surely doing well. Fans cannot keep their excitement in control and they follow the actors on social media platforms to get a sneek peak of what's going behind the scenes and what's going to happen in the upcoming episode.

However, here's something that's beyond the 'behind-the-scenes' update. We really love the actors who are currently creating magic on-screen in the show, but what if we tell you about the actors who were initially approached for the roles?

That's right! So, here's a list of actors who were reportedly approached for the role of Haider.

1.Vijayendra Kumeria


 
Vijayendra Kumeria was earlier seen in shows like Aapki Nazron Ne Samjhaa, Udaan and Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. Currently, he can be seen in Star Plus' tv show, Teri Meri Doriyaann.

The actor didn't accept the offer as he was working for his previous show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

2.Vikram Singh Chauhan

Vikram Singh Chauhan is an amazing actor who was earlier seen in shows like Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka as Aman. The actor really earned a lot of recognition for his role.

Reportedly, the makers of Rabb Se Hai Dua wanted Vikram Singh Chauhan to play the role of Haider, but he was busy shooting for a movie and therefore couldn't accept the offer.

3.Rajveer Singh

Rajveer Singh, known for heart-stealing performance in his last show Rajjo on Star Plus.

Reportedly, Rajveer was the first choice for the role but when he was approached, he had to reject it as he was already playing the lead in the show Rajjo.

4.Adnan Khan

Actor Adnan Khan is currently winning hearts with his amazing performance in the Sony TV's popular show Katha Ankahee. He was earlier seen in Ishq Subhan Allah. For an unknown reason, Adnan Khan had not accepted the offer to play Haider.

Although there were actors who were approached for the role of Haider, we think Karanvir Sharma was really the right choice for this role and it's pretty evident why.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua determined to expose Ghazal

Tell us how much you like this show in the comments section.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Zee TV rabb se hai dua Karanvir Sharma Aditi Sharma Richa Rathore Adnan Khan Rajveer Singh Vikram Singh Chauhan Vijayendra Kumeria serial TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj proposes to Anupama, Anuj stays silent
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui reveals his understanding of a true firend, check out
MUMBAI :Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Anuj Saini says, “While working with Alia, Janhvi, Varun, Jacqueline, Ranveer, I never felt like they are stars” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Anuj Saini has been a popular face in advertising and music videos. He made his Bollywood debut with Rajkumar...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to play this character in the movie Jawan
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan titled Jawan is the current talk of the town. After the successful...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi scolds Sai in front of the family; latter gives a comeback
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Exclusive
Anuj Saini says, “While working with Alia, Janhvi, Varun, Jacqueline, Ranveer, I never felt like they are stars” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Munawar Faruqui
Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui reveals his understanding of a true firend, check out
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Exclusive! “I cried a lot before taking the decision of quitting Kundali Bhagya; when I began to audition for television, I always knew that I would be a vamp in an Ekta Kapoor serial - Ruhi Chaturvedi
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel
Newly married Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are off for their honeymoon to Thailand, share fun glimpses
Must Read! From Dalljiet Kaur to Ronit Roy, actors, and actresses with kids who found love a second time! Details Inside!
Must Read! From Dalljiet Kaur to Ronit Roy, actors, and actresses with kids who found love a second time! Details Inside!
Vishal Aditya Singh
Exclusive! Vishal Aditya Singh roped in for Contileo’s next starring Jennifer Winget for Sony TV?
 Sayantani Ghosh 
Exclusive! Sayantani Ghosh speaks about her bond with Abhisek Nigam and reveals what she thinks about him as Ali Baba