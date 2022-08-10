Must Read! Here are actors who were approached for the role of Haider in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, check it out

MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show, Rabb Se Hai Dua, produced by Prateek Sharma, is the story of Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But, Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife.

Ever since the show has premiered, it has been winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the leads in the show.

The show is surely doing well. Fans cannot keep their excitement in control and they follow the actors on social media platforms to get a sneek peak of what's going behind the scenes and what's going to happen in the upcoming episode.

However, here's something that's beyond the 'behind-the-scenes' update. We really love the actors who are currently creating magic on-screen in the show, but what if we tell you about the actors who were initially approached for the roles?

That's right! So, here's a list of actors who were reportedly approached for the role of Haider.

1.Vijayendra Kumeria

Vijayendra Kumeria was earlier seen in shows like Aapki Nazron Ne Samjhaa, Udaan and Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. Currently, he can be seen in Star Plus' tv show, Teri Meri Doriyaann.

The actor didn't accept the offer as he was working for his previous show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

2.Vikram Singh Chauhan

Vikram Singh Chauhan is an amazing actor who was earlier seen in shows like Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka as Aman. The actor really earned a lot of recognition for his role.

Reportedly, the makers of Rabb Se Hai Dua wanted Vikram Singh Chauhan to play the role of Haider, but he was busy shooting for a movie and therefore couldn't accept the offer.

3.Rajveer Singh

Rajveer Singh, known for heart-stealing performance in his last show Rajjo on Star Plus.

Reportedly, Rajveer was the first choice for the role but when he was approached, he had to reject it as he was already playing the lead in the show Rajjo.

4.Adnan Khan

Actor Adnan Khan is currently winning hearts with his amazing performance in the Sony TV's popular show Katha Ankahee. He was earlier seen in Ishq Subhan Allah. For an unknown reason, Adnan Khan had not accepted the offer to play Haider.

Although there were actors who were approached for the role of Haider, we think Karanvir Sharma was really the right choice for this role and it's pretty evident why.

