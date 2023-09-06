Must Read! Here are some more details on Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father's second marriage with Nilofer

Sumbul is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. Now, the actress is super excited as her father is getting married for the second time. Here, we bring you more details on the big day.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 13:00
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and gained popularity at a very young age. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in it and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

When she was in the Bigg Boss house, her father Touqeer Khan came made an appearance in the show and made headlines outside as he had created a stir in the game. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”

But now, he is in news as Sumbul’s father will be re – marrying next week with a well-known friend Nilofar.

A source close to the couple revealed that the two knew each other since many years and now, they have taken the decision to take the plunge.

Even Sumbul and her sister encouraged their father for a second marriage and he finally agreed.

The source reveals that it was Nilofer who took the first step and Sumbul’s bade papa also helped bringing them together.

Well, Sumbul and her sister are excited for the big day and the preparations have already begun.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Drama Alert! Dhara cooks up another plan to get rid of Aarushi!
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to grace the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! Priya Bapat on Rafuchakkar, “The challenging part was the courtroom scenes''
MUMBAI: Priya Bapat was last seen in the series City of Dreams season 3 and now, she is all set for her next project...
Katha Ankahee: Cute! Katha becomes Viaan's solution for fear
MUMBAI:   Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani reception: Wow! From Rajkumar Rao to Luv Ranjan, these celebs were seen at the lavish celebration of the couple
MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is a well-known actress in the field of entertainment. She debuted in the movie Pyaar Ka...
Pandya Store: Vicious! Malti Devi shows strength, Arushi determined to destroy Dhara's life
MUMBAI:   Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani
Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani reception: Wow! From Rajkumar Rao to Luv Ranjan, these celebs were seen at the lavish celebration of the couple
Latest Video
Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to grace the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha
Star Bharat brings the sizzle of Jhakas
Get ready to witness a blend of thrill, drama, and romance, all together! As Star Bharat brings the sizzle of Jhakas June from 15th June.
Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai
Shocking! Trouble in paradise in the friendship between Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai as there are “No More Friends”
Neerja Entry
Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarni’s Nirbhay Thakur roped in for Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchan on Colors!
Sargun Kaur Luthra
What! Sargun Kaur Luthra breaks her silence on her rumored relationship with Altamash Faraz, says “we are not dating”
Touqeer Khan all set to tie the knot for the second time
Wow! Sumbul's father Touqeer Khan all set to tie the knot for the second time, read on to know more