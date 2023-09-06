Must Read! Here are some more details on Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father's second marriage with Nilofer

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and gained popularity at a very young age. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in it and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

When she was in the Bigg Boss house, her father Touqeer Khan came made an appearance in the show and made headlines outside as he had created a stir in the game.

But now, he is in news as Sumbul’s father will be re – marrying next week with a well-known friend Nilofar.

A source close to the couple revealed that the two knew each other since many years and now, they have taken the decision to take the plunge.

Even Sumbul and her sister encouraged their father for a second marriage and he finally agreed.

The source reveals that it was Nilofer who took the first step and Sumbul’s bade papa also helped bringing them together.

Well, Sumbul and her sister are excited for the big day and the preparations have already begun.

