MUST READ! Here are some television shows which took huge leaps and ended up gaining more popularity

MUMBAI: There is a lot of content that is being produced on television.

Several new shows are launched every year. While some work, some don't.

Television is currently following the trend of bringing up new seasons of hit TV shows.

Apart from that, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screens by bringing exciting twists in the show.

From introducing new star cast to taking leaps, the makers are well-aware what the viewers would love to watch when it comes to their favourite TV shows.

In recent times, a lot of TV shows have witnessed huge leaps which has not only made the viewers excited but also made their TV shows more interesting.

These leaps have been quite beneficial for the shows and has seen a significant jump in the TRPs.

So, let's take a look at TV shows that underwent huge leaps and became even more popular than before.

1. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show's second season has proved to be audience's favourite ever since it hit small screens. The show witnessed a huge leap with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's exit. Many new actors like Pooja Banerjee, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai joined to play the leads. The show is working wonders which proves that the leap was beneficial.

2. Kundali Bhagya

The show has been successfully running on small screens for several years now. Kundali Bhagya had witnessed a huge leap with new actors like Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali joining the cast to play the leads. The leap worked wonders for the show.

3. Naagin 6

Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy-fiction drama series Naagin 6 is successfully running on small screens for more than a year now. The show stars Teasswi Prakash in the lead role. With time, many actors have made entries and exits in the show. The show had witnessed a leap with new actors joining in making it even more interesting for the viewers.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Garba Queen Falguni Pathak to be seen for the wedding special episodes of Pandya Store? Here’s what we know

4. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

This is one of the most popular shows on Star Plus. It has been running since three years now. With time, the makers managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen by introducing interesting tracks and new cast as well. GHKKPM took a leap a few months ago where the viewers were introduced to child actors Aria Sakaria and Tanmay Rishi as Sai and Virat's kids. The show also witnessed a new bunch of actors recently, making it interesting to watch.

5. Pandya Store

Star Plus' another popular show Pandya Store went through a 5-year leap a few months back. The viewers are in love with the new track. The leap saw actors like Maira Dharti Mehta, Arjun Singh Shekhawat, Vidhaan Sharma, Kiara Sadh, Raanav Sharma and many others playing pivotal roles.

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show has been running successfully since many years now. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi are playing the leads. The show witnessed a leap a few months back and saw actors like Ishita Ganguly, Shaurya Sisodia, Pratham Kunwar and many others making grand entries. The show's leap has definitely been a huge hit factor.

So, which one is your favourite show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Whoa! Shiny Doshi takes THIS mode of transport to beat the Mumbai traffic