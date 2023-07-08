MUST READ! Here’s all you need to know about Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan's leading lady Aastha Sharma

Aastha Sharma stars as the leading lady of the show.. Let's take a look at her journey before she joined the show as Neerja.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 07:00
Aastha SHarma

MUMBAI:  COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future. 

With its gripping promo, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, versatile actor Ayub Khan and talented Vibha Chibber.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Aastha Sharma opens up on bagging the lead role in Colors' show Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan, shares her excitement on her journey and much more

Aastha Sharma stars as the leading lady of the show. Let's take a look her journey before she joined the show as Neerja.

She was born on 27th September 2003 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and comes from a middle-class family. Her mother's name is Alka Sharma, and she has a younger brother named Adarsh Sharma.

After completing her schooling in Himachal Pradesh, she pursued further studies at DAV College in Chandigarh. Later, she made the decision to move to Mumbai to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.

She has been passionate about acting and modelling since childhood. She began her career with modeling assignments and appearing in commercials.

In 2021, she got the opportunity to work with Soni Dhaliwal in his song album "Mitran De Pind," which brought her some recognition.

The following year, in 2022, she secured a role as Swarna in the TV series "Swarn Ghar," earning appreciation for her performance and gaining more popularity.

Subsequently, Aastha got the chance to play Avantika in the show "Piya Abhimani" on Dangal TV, where she was well-received by the audience, alongside actor Akshit Sukhija.

Currently, Aastha Sharma is portraying the character of Neerja in the TV series "Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan."

Which fact about Aastha surprised you the most?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh bag the lead roles in COLORS’ drama 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan' 


 

Nirbhay Thakur Kamya Punjabi Sneha Wagh Choti Sarrdarani Aastha Sharma Rajveer Singh Ayub Khan Vibha Chibber Sunshine Productions TellyChakkar Colors Neerja spoilers
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “Well, as an actor, I want to push my limitations and want to understand myself better” - Lehar Khan
MUMBAI: Actress Lehar Khan is indeed one of the popular names who has been grabbing attention of the fans with her...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama takes a stand against Malti Devi to protect her daughter
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wonderful! Angad makes a surprise visit to Sahiba's college, the couple bond together
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Pandya Store: Woah! Dhaval kidnaps Natasha from Pandya Niwas
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Interesting! Upcoming movies and OTT series this week: Gadar 2, OMG 2, Made In Heaven season 2 and more
MUMBAI: Last week, there weren’t any big releases, but now this week, get ready for some really good biggies. Not just...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Falaq Naaz reveals who between her siblings Sheezan and Shafaq should do the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:  Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her...
Recent Stories
Lehar Khan
Exclusive! “Well, as an actor, I want to push my limitations and want to understand myself better” - Lehar Khan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajveer Singh
Must read! Did you know that Neerja’s Rajveer Singh used to do THIS before becoming an actor? Read to find out
Karan Kundrra
Kya Baat Hai! From Tejasswi Prakash’s Audi to Avneet Kaur’s Range Rover, Check out the luxury rides of these popular stars! Read for more!
FALAQ NAAZ
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : OMG! Falaq Naaz finally talks about her relationship with Avinash Sachdev
Rohit Roy
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Rohit Roy reveals if Rohit Shetty ever scolded him during the show; reveals which female contestant is the strongest on the show
Prem
MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! “I thought Prince Narula would play a fair game but then he was unfair during the first task; Rhea would always talk to Prince through Gautam and hence the fights used to trigger” - Prem Shilu
Avinash
Exclusive! “I never said no to Avinash’s proposal as I needed time to think and understand things; if I wanted, I could have faked the relationship”