MUST READ! Here’s all you need to know about Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan's leading lady Aastha Sharma

MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future.

With its gripping promo, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, versatile actor Ayub Khan and talented Vibha Chibber.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Aastha Sharma opens up on bagging the lead role in Colors' show Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan, shares her excitement on her journey and much more

Aastha Sharma stars as the leading lady of the show. Let's take a look her journey before she joined the show as Neerja.

She was born on 27th September 2003 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and comes from a middle-class family. Her mother's name is Alka Sharma, and she has a younger brother named Adarsh Sharma.

After completing her schooling in Himachal Pradesh, she pursued further studies at DAV College in Chandigarh. Later, she made the decision to move to Mumbai to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.

She has been passionate about acting and modelling since childhood. She began her career with modeling assignments and appearing in commercials.

In 2021, she got the opportunity to work with Soni Dhaliwal in his song album "Mitran De Pind," which brought her some recognition.

The following year, in 2022, she secured a role as Swarna in the TV series "Swarn Ghar," earning appreciation for her performance and gaining more popularity.

Subsequently, Aastha got the chance to play Avantika in the show "Piya Abhimani" on Dangal TV, where she was well-received by the audience, alongside actor Akshit Sukhija.

Currently, Aastha Sharma is portraying the character of Neerja in the TV series "Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan."

Which fact about Aastha surprised you the most?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh bag the lead roles in COLORS’ drama 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan'



