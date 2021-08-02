Must Read! Here’s the FIRST look of Bigg Telugu 5 LOGO

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular television shows.

Those who loved the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu are excited about the new season, and here’s some good news for them. On August 1, the official Twitter handle of Star Maa unveiled the logo of the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. They shared the show's first promo. But, there are no details regarding the show's host. Rumours suggest that Nagarjuna will be back as the host.

Bigg Boss Telugu’s fourth season, hosted by Nagarjuna, commenced in September 2020. It concluded on December 2020 with Abhijeet Duddala as the winner. Now, nearly eight months later, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been announced. Like the fourth season, safety protocols will be followed on the set to keep Covid-19 at bay. On August 1, Star Maa took to their social media handles to share the show's logo. Sharing the post, they wrote, "Checkout the aMAZEing first look of #BiggBossTelugu5 logo. We are coming soon!! (sic)."

Checkout the aMAZEing first look of #BiggBossTelugu5 logo.



We are coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/GDwo8QAZYz — starmaa (@StarMaa) August 1, 2021

Currently, the organisers of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 are busy finalising the list of contestants for this year. Contestants will be asked to follow 14-day quarantine before entering the Bigg Boss house.

