Must Read: Here’s the truth behind Vicky Jain attempting to SLAP Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 16:18
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today.

Each episode has some debate-worthy drama and some contestants are playing the game extremely well. One of the couples in the house is Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The two have been with each other and while initially it was assumed that there is only and only love between them, slowly the audience got a glimpse of their fights. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Vicky Jain rushes to slap Ankita Lokhande on National TV; Netizens react, “Ghar pe kya hota hoga kisko pata”

There are lots of people who do not appreciate Vicky Jain’s behaviour towards Ankita. They think that Vicky comes on too strongly with her. In the recent episodes, Vicky was seen complaining about the problems he has and that he cannot explain what he is going through in their marital life. To this, Ankita even went on to say that they should get a divorce in that case.

Now, there is a video doing the rounds where Vicky Jain attempted to slap Ankita. However, some people say that he was only trying to pull the blanket below him. He wanted to get up and have a private conversation with Abhishek and tried to pull it but since it did not come out he did it the second time.

Take a look:

Trying to remove the blanket

One user feels that it is shameful that he tried to hit his wife

Some users are saying that even Ankita threw a slipper at him

Some say that he is not just a red flag but a red carpet!

Ankita was shocked to say netizens 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Netizens lash out at Vicky Jain for getting touchy with Ayesha Khan and making her uncomfortable; call him a red flag

What do you think about this? Did Vicky try to slap or it just appeared differently? Let us know in the comment section below!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 16:18

