Must Read: Here’s the truth behind Vicky Jain attempting to SLAP Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today.

Each episode has some debate-worthy drama and some contestants are playing the game extremely well. One of the couples in the house is Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The two have been with each other and while initially it was assumed that there is only and only love between them, slowly the audience got a glimpse of their fights.

There are lots of people who do not appreciate Vicky Jain’s behaviour towards Ankita. They think that Vicky comes on too strongly with her. In the recent episodes, Vicky was seen complaining about the problems he has and that he cannot explain what he is going through in their marital life. To this, Ankita even went on to say that they should get a divorce in that case.

Now, there is a video doing the rounds where Vicky Jain attempted to slap Ankita. However, some people say that he was only trying to pull the blanket below him. He wanted to get up and have a private conversation with Abhishek and tried to pull it but since it did not come out he did it the second time.

Take a look:

Trying to remove the blanket

#VickyJain did not try to hit Ankita, it looked liked that…and even Ankita at first thought that…but he was aggressively trying to remove the blanket which he missed the first time and it looked like he was trying to it her. #AnkitaLokhande is strong and sensible. #BiggBoss17 — Raan (@IRayyanAhmed) December 23, 2023

One user feels that it is shameful that he tried to hit his wife

What about this looser @NayandipRakshit your Fav @anky1912 husband #VickyJain raising his hand on her wife



Shame on you @NayandipRakshit supporting a wife beater https://t.co/V8UcdVLnDb pic.twitter.com/s0rr60aLeh — TEAM ABHISHEK KUMAR (@ABHISHEKUMARFC) December 23, 2023

Some users are saying that even Ankita threw a slipper at him

Though Vicky showing hand to ankita was ttly wrong in frustation ..! @anky1912 will definitely call out if she ever felt v!olence but

people who are calling out and putting allegations on #VickyJain for his actions. Where were these people when #AnkitaLokhande threw a slipper… pic.twitter.com/JirqABn5 —NII (@DestinyyyBoss) December 23, 2023

Some say that he is not just a red flag but a red carpet!

And they said Abhishek jhut bol raha hai



Ankhe khol k dekhiye kya ho raha h yaha



Just a whole freakin Red carpet Vicky jain is#Biggboss17 #AbhishekKumar #BB17 #AnkitaLokhande #Vickyjain pic.twitter.com/k6Yg7GqJ5t — (@ChanchalJangidd) December 23, 2023

Ankita was shocked to say netizens

It’s so clear #VickyJain try to hit #AnkitaLokhande

Ankita was shocked n didnt speak fr 10 mins after the incident. Later As an ideal wife; she come defend vicky.#AbhishekKumar & #ArunMashettey were 100% right



Salman should bring this on #WeekendKaVaar#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/HTSJqkeISP — (@ChanchalJangidd) December 23, 2023

What do you think about this? Did Vicky try to slap or it just appeared differently? Let us know in the comment section below!