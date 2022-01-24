MUST READ: Here is what Tejasswi Prakash’s parents think of Karan Kundrra as a match for their daughter!

MUMBAI: In tonight’s episode (January 24), Bigg Boss woke up contestants from their sleep and made the three contestants stand on a podium. Rajiv Adatia is asked to press a buzzer, which creates fireworks around the nominated contestants.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Check out the contestants who are nominated for this week)

Bigg Boss 15 is going to see shocking elimination as Bigg Boss announces that the journeys of two contestants will come to an end.

Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale are the three contestants, who couldn’t earn Ticket to Finale and that resulted in them being nominated.

While Tejasswi Prakash’s parents gave a positive nod to her relationship with Karan Kundrra, the couple ended up fighting towards the end of the episode. It also started with Karan writing ‘see you on the flip side’ on Tejasswi’s shirt during a task.

Karan lost his cool and pushed a bench, on which Tejasswi was sitting. Later, Karan tells Nishant that Tejasswi is upset for no reason and thinks Shamita is the reason.

He tells him, “I don’t talk to Shamita because of her.” He then tells Tejasswi, “I am clear about what I want so I don’t want to get into your ego issues. You need to sort them out yourself.”

(Also Read: Gossip! Is Bigg Boss 15 fame Ieshaan Sehgl playing the lead role in Naagin 6?)

CREDIT: TOI