Must Read: Here's what makes Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia of Anupamaa the EXPRESSION KING!

Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj in the serial has mesmerized the audience with his performance in the show. Social media users are in love with the way he gets into the skin of the character and his expressions are so real!
Anuj Kapadia

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The show witnessed a huge high voltage drama which led to a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anuj said that she prioritizes Shahs over the Kapadia family and said that this marriage between them was a huge mistake. 

Anupamaa is left shattered and after a 20 year leap, Anupamaa is living an independent life while Anuj has become a business tycoon. Not only that, Anuj is living with Shruti who happens to be his love interest and Anupamaa has become a chef.

The recent episodes witnessed Anupamaa and Anuj coming face to face and there seems to be another person who is concerned about Anupamaa. On the other hand, Anupamaa shows that she is happy for Anuj that he has moved on with Shruti but at the same time she is unable to process this fact. It is here that Yashdeep motivates her to face her past boldly.

Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj in the serial has mesmerized the audience with his performance in the show. Social media users are in love with the way he gets into the skin of the character and his expressions are so real!

Take a look:

Fans feel that they tears might be fake but how come he brings out emotions which come across as so real!

 

 

Social media users feel that Anuj expressions while interacting with Yashdeep are applaud worthy

 

 

Anuj Kapadia exemplifies gentlemanly behavior and his gesture towards Shruti was charming feel netizens

 

 

Gaurav Khanna is winning all the love with his heart wrenching performance

 

 

Ardent fans of the show feel that Anuj Kapadia is the best written character as a male lead

 

 

What are your thoughts on the same? 


  


 

