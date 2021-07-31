MUST READ! Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal talks about their cultural differences

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal both come from very different cultures, but they have always been transparent and true to each other, this is something commendable and loved by the fans.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been together since they first met on sets of her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Rocky Jaiswal tags their cultural differences as their strength.

Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal have been together for long. Rocky said that their cultural differences have only become their strengths and given them an 'advantage in terms of guiding (their) life forward'.

Asked about the cultural differences that he has with Hina Khan, Rocky said, "I think, in India, who has not faced cultural differences? The point is whether it brings you closer or it pushes you farther. It is about two people coming together, not about how I have been brought up. It is more about what are we after we were brought up."

Further explaining how differences should only add to the experience of life, making them richer, Rocky Jaiswal added, "If the essence of the being of two people matches, then only it makes sense to be together. It is not an arrangement but a coming together, there is a difference. I think no matter what the difference is, if you are able to talk about it and you are able to communicate (then the differences should not matter)."

Rocky Jaiswal added "We both have been very transparent with each other. We have been lovely to each other. And that has given us an advantage in terms of guiding our life forward. I think our differences are our strengths, because we know both sides of the world, probably," said Rocky.

Credits- Hindustan Times

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar