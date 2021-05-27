MUST READ: This is how Erica Fernandes raised AWARENESS about topics related to COVID and mental wellbeing

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses. She is known for her acting chops, good looks, and style statements. The popular model-actress has been part of hit shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

The actress has been putting her social media presence to use through her live sessions called E-connect. So far, she has had a bunch of them and she speaks about various issues that will be of help to those watching, including topics like mental health, COVID-19, conversation around pets, and so on and so forth. When India-Forums got in touch with the actress to know what prompted her to start the live sessions, she said, “During the last lockdown as well, I had taken the initiative to connect with my insta family but on a more personal level, so this time around, I thought of doing something very different which would not only be about basic conversation with my well-wishers but would also educate them and raise awareness about topics related to Covid and other important discussions which are in the need of the hour. That is when I decided to start Econnect through instagram lives with professionals across various fields like doctors, mental health professionals, people who advocate healthy eating and living and so much more, to help them spread that awareness about how essential these aspects are through these challenging times, through my very own space.”

Further, Erica Fernandes stated that they have been of help to her as well. “In the process of helping educate others about these important topics which I am glad to have shed light upon, I myself have learnt so much about what all can be done in these times for my own physical and mental wellbeing through these amazing professionals who have been immensely kind to share their inputs with me and everybody who joined into our conversations. These chats have been very educative and I am super happy to have picked up so many tips and such amazing advice myself through them,” said the actress.

