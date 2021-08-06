Must read! This is how Karisma Kapoor reacted to being told that Alia Bhatt should be considered a Kapoor

Des: Karisma Kapoor recently filled in for Shilpa Shetty as a guest judge on Super Dancer - Chapter 4.

Karisma Kapoor recently filled in for Shilpa Shetty as a guest judge on Super Dancer - Chapter 4. The actress had a superb reaction at the suggestion that actress Alia Bhatt be considered a Kapoor now that Ranbir has acknowledged that he is dating her. The buzz is that the couple will soon exchange wedding vows.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for around three years. In 2020, Ranbir officially confirmed that they are indeed dating and had plans of getting married.

On 'Super Dance -Chapter 4', a contestant asked Karisma about how many actors her family has produced over the years.

In a video, participant asked Karisma in Hindi, "How many actors are there in your family?" She replied, "My great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor; then my grandfather Raj Kapoor; Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor; then their wives, Geeta Bali, Jennifer aunty; Prem Nath ji, Rajendra Nath ji; then my dad, Chintu uncle, Chimpu uncle; my mom, then me, then Kareena, and Ranbir; you want more? Armaan, Aadar, and now Zahan."

As soon as the actress finished, Anurag Basu quickly added that she could include Alia in the list to which Karisma smiled and mimed zipping her mouth.

Have a look.

Recently, Alia was seen with Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor to check out the construction work at Krishna Raj bungalow.

Credits: DNA India

