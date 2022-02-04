Must Read! This is how Neha Pendse reacts to her exit from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

MUMBAI: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Nehha Pendse is rumoured to be leaving the show in some days. A portal reported that her contract will end in April 2022 and she has shown no interest in renewing the same. The actress replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi on the show.

Also Read:Here’s why Neha Pendse will NOT replace Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai

Well, Nehha Pendse denied answering any queries on her rumoured exit from the show. It is usual on part of actors to stay mum till the producers give out an official statement. Nehha Pendse is a very professional lady. The actress is known for her gorgeous looks and acting prowess.

Fans liked her as the stylish Anita Bhabhi on the show. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is one of the cult shows from &TV. On the show, she is paired with Aasif Sheikh.

Also Read:Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, 17th January 2022, Written Update : Vibhu becomes jewel thief

The show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is a daily show. Shilpa Shinde became a household name playing Angoori Bhabhi on the show. Rohitashv Gaur and Aasif Sheikh are the two male leads. Now, we guess that only time will tell if Nehha Pendse stays on with the show and decides to quit.

Credit: BolywoodLife



