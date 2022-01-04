Must read! This is how netizens reacted to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani’s dancing video

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed many changes in its cast. From Palak Sidhwani replacing Nidhi Bhanushali to Sunayana Fozdar replacing Neha Mehta, the show has kept going on. But if there’s one character that has been irreplaceable, that is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben.

Dayaben in TMKOC was special for many reasons. The actress was a package of entertainment all by herself. She left the show back in 2017 owing to maternity leave but never returned.

An old video of Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi is now going viral. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah duo is rehearsing a romantic dance performance. They are dancing to the tunes of Ek Din Aap Hume Mil Jayenge from the film Yes Boss.

The video was shared on Instagram by a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan club. Viewers were quick to bombard the comment section with praises for their favourite pair.

A user wrote, “Plz daya bhabi ko vapas lao ye jodi tho superhit he”

Another shared, “Miss them.”

Have a look.

