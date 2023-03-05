MUST READ! Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum fame Tina Datta pens a MESSAGE for Trollers; check out what she has to say

Now, coming forward to speak on the same is Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta. She shared a post on her Instagram today and wrote a message or a letter for her trollers and gave a befitting reply, talking about positivity.
Tina Datta

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you Tina Datta’s befitting reply to trollers.

Being in the public eye is a curse and a blessing all the same. You are under the constant scrutiny of people who watch your every move and judge you on the basis of individual perspectives. Celebrities often bear the brunt of it as they are praised and criticized for their actions and appearances often.

Tina captioned the post as, “Dear Trollers,

In a world where you may believe in throwing hatred and negativity let me tell you the more you try to pull me down, the greater my zeal to rise higher. You talk because I must be doing something right to give you a talking point so karte raho, kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna!

My lovely trollers bring it on because what you say reflects who you are not me, the way I handle it shows my dignity! I won’t change because a little bit of negativity can not overpower my zeal and positivity!

XOxO

Tina Datta”

Everyday, celebrities make headlines and sometimes, for being trolled by netizens, in comments on their post, as they pass on their views. Right now, Tina took to her social media to spread the message about how she will not be put down by negativity and hatred.

Tina is currently seen as Surili in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

What are your views on Tina’s message?

Do let us know in the comments below!

