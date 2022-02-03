MUST READ! Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan enters top 20at TRP ratings, Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein; Star Plus and Sony TV continue to rule fiction and non-fiction respectively

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Last week on Colors a new reality show had been launched titled “Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan” and the show has finally made is to the Top 20 shows on BARC ratings.

This week once again Anupama tops the TRP ratings followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Imlie, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

India’s Got Talent is again in TOP 10 shows of BARC ratings.

Have a look at the TRP ratings of last week.

1Anupama (Star Plus): 4.0

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 3.3

3. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 3.0

4 Imlie (Star Plus): 2.8

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.7

6. Kumkum Bhgaya (Zee TV): 2.6

7. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus): 2.3

8. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 2.3

9. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee TV) : 2.3

10. India’s Got Talent ( Sony Tv) : 2.2

11. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV): 2.1

12. Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 2.0

13. Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan (Colors) :1.9

14. aarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.8

15. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors): 1.7

16. Sirf Tum (Colors) : 1.5

17. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV): 1.6

18. Sasural Simar Ka 2 (Colors): 1.4

19. Meet ( Zee Tv) : 1.3

20. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.3

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows with The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Varun Sood cryptic post at Pratik Sehajpal being the first runner up of the show)