Must read! I can’t choose between acting and singing: Kumkum Bhagya actor Kushagra Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Actor Kushagra Nautiyal is gaining immense popularity with his character portrayal as Siddharth in TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. He plays the husband of Rhea aka Pooja Baneejee.

Not many would know along with being an actor Kushagra is also a musician by profession.

In a chat with TellyChakkar Kushagra spoke about singing career, his aspirations as an actor and more.

What kind of roles do you want to play in future?

Although I'd like to be experimental, my dream role would be to play an independent musician who has struggled in various other professions to survive, as it’s my real-life story and I think I can bring out so many shades to the character. Since my journey has been full of ups & downs, success & failures, I think I can deliver something the world would love to see on screen.

Your aspiration as an actor?

I learn from every actor on-set and the movies I see. I never had one particular idol in music and the same follows here, since there are so many colors and shades to aspire from and learn from. Why not learn from everyone, right?

What do you enjoy the most, acting or singing?

Well, I'd say both are incomparable but quite the same. I thoroughly enjoyed being an actor and loved by the fans for my work, and I have felt like a superhero onstage performing as a musician for thousands. I really am speechless if you ask me to choose from the both. 'ye naainsaafi ho jayegi'( laughs).

Tell us about your personal life?

I keep my personal life very simple. I mostly make music as I am a music producer in my free time from shoots. I watch a lot of anime & some Sci-fi movies which give me new ideas as I am also a Filmmaker myself. You won't believe I watch VFX tutorials when I am having my meal. I have a close friend circle and I don't go out much to hangout as I have traveled so much all around the country and beyond being a musician for shows. And yes, I am single so I get a lot of time to work on myself every day.

We see a lot of singers now acting also so any plan to bring something of your own where you get to sing and act?

Acting gives a singer a big platform to showcase himself as a musician to the world and that's such a beautiful thing that can happen to one as an artist. I am totally looking forward to projects where I can play both and honestly, as a filmmaker I have a story that I am working on where I'd be playing both. Let's see if everything goes right and if it does, you'd be the first one to watch it.