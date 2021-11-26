Must read! I don’t feel pressurized about ratings, says Bhagya Lakshmi’s lead Aishwarya Khare

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi which got launched a few months back is slowly and steadily gaining viewers eyeballs. The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

The show has completed 100 episodes and has bagged the top position on Zee TV. On a show hitting a century, we got in touch with lead protagonist Aishwarya Khare, who shared, “It feels so good. We all are so happy to receive so much love from the viewers and fans. We are very thankful for giving so much love and appreciation to the show in such a short time. It feels like yesterday that I met everybody and now we are all like a family.”

Any scene that is close to your heart? “The entire first episode that we shot which was of an hour. It was the most emotional episode for me.”

Being the lead of the show do you feel pressured by the ratings? “There is no pressure. I love my work but it feels nice to know that people are watching our show and liking it. Sone pe suhaga.’

Out of all your roles, which is your favourite character? “Lakshmi has been by far my favourite character.”

