Must read: I enjoy challenging myself as an actor in order to learn and grow: Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Jasneet Kaur Kant

MUMBAI: Actress Jasneet Kaur Kant, who is gaining limelight with her character portrayal as Malaika in &TV’s 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', is happy to play tomboy in the show. She believes that working hard as an artist helps her grow and shine.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Jasneet spoke about her journey, her aspiration as an actor and more.

How do you see your journey in the show?

My journey is determined by my roles. Previously, I played girly roles and cameos however playing Tomboy is different for me. It is still interesting to see myself in characters that I have never worked in. Additionally, I was asked to speak Haryanvi. Initially, the role was difficult and challenging for me, and I was unsure about which aspects I needed to focus on and which I didn't. Whether I am doing well or should I try to push myself for better results such as better acting, more experience, and language interpretation were all difficult for me because on my shoot location, people were speaking in different languages, which also confused me a little, but later on I understood and got myself settled down to the place, to the people, and yes, I am happy and enjoying my work in every way.

What are your aspirations as an actor?

I believe in attempting quiet roles, and I enjoy challenging myself as an actor in order to learn and grow. Satisfaction is important to me, and giving my best performance in every scene makes me proud of myself and encourages me to keep climbing, to never say no to work.

How did acting happen to you?

From where it all began, I was fond of watching Bollywood movies and Hindi TV series, and my craze for the movies and serials was on cloud nine. At home, I always tried to act in front of the mirror or in front of the television, and this became my hobby. Even in college, I performed, and then one day I thought I should give myself a chance in acting, and then my friends motivated me and suggested a shot film where I had given audicines, and unbelievable, I got selected as a lead role, and those three days of shoot were the best days of my life until now, and there I realised I can be an actor and my hobby became my passion.