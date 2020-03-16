MUST READ! 'I have mixed emotions for the wedding' Akshara aka Pranali Rathod shares her reaction on #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: AbhiRa's wedding is finally happening and the family members have reached Jaipur. The wedding is all set to begin and the fans are all excited to

Also read: AMAZING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast gets a GRAND welcome, Check out

In a recent conversation, Akshara aka Pranali revealed, 'Finally AbhiRa is getting married after all the problems and obstacles are such a blissful feeling. I am very excited, from Goenkas place one member gets subtracted and adds to the Birlas so yes, they are all happy but my family is a little sad and emotional at this point.

Sharing about her reaction to the wedding she revealed, Akshara is all excited about the wedding but really sad that she has to leave her house so yes, I have mixed emotions and I start crying with the family as I realise that now, this would be the last day in the house as after the wedding in Jaipur I will go to the Birlas place and not come back.

Currently, Abhimanyu announces his new decision, he reveals that more than his previous decision, Akshara's happiness matters and that half lies in Aarohi so he will let her come for the wedding.

While leaving, the Goenkas surprise Akshara with all her childhood moments and Akshu gets emotional while clicking pictures, on the other hand, Abhimanyu asks his family to be a little friendly towards Akshara but Mahima cuts him revealing they would do what they want and not what Abhi wants.

What will happen now?

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.