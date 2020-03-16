MUST READ! 'I have mixed emotions for the wedding' Akshara aka Pranali Rathod shares her reaction on #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

At Goenkas, Akshara holds herself responsible for this decision. While she is crying, Abhimanyu interrupts them and brings Aarohi home. Looking at Aaru, Akshu rushes and hugs her while Aarohi is stone-cold towards her.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 19:19
MUST READ! 'I have mixed emotions for the wedding' Akshara aka Pranali Rathod shares her reaction on #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus

MUMBAI: AbhiRa's wedding is finally happening and the family members have reached Jaipur. The wedding is all set to begin and the fans are all excited to 

Also read: AMAZING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast gets a GRAND welcome, Check out

In a recent conversation, Akshara aka Pranali revealed, 'Finally AbhiRa is getting married after all the problems and obstacles are such a blissful feeling. I am very excited, from Goenkas place one member gets subtracted and adds to the Birlas so yes, they are all happy but my family is a little sad and emotional at this point. 

Sharing about her reaction to the wedding she revealed, Akshara is all excited about the wedding but really sad that she has to leave her house so yes, I have mixed emotions and I start crying with the family as I realise that now,  this would be the last day in the house as after the wedding in Jaipur I will go to the Birlas place and not come back. 

Currently, Abhimanyu announces his new decision, he reveals that more than his previous decision, Akshara's happiness matters and that half lies in Aarohi so he will let her come for the wedding. 

While leaving, the Goenkas surprise Akshara with all her childhood moments and Akshu gets emotional while clicking pictures, on the other hand, Abhimanyu asks his family to be a little friendly towards Akshara but Mahima cuts him revealing they would do what they want and not what Abhi wants.

What will happen now?

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 19:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: High Drama! Ajit sits next to Swaran while she ignores him
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Kaamna: Twist and Turns! Vaibhav once again poor, Akansha left with nowhere to go
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Kaamna is about to showcase some major drama in the upcoming track.Also read -...
Gossip! Are Kolkata cricketer Venkatesh Iyer and Priyanka Jawalkar in a relationship?
MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer recently left a comment on n Telugu actress Priyanka Jawalkar'...
Amazing! Check out this unseen audition video of Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra
MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in telly town. His journey so far is quite...
Glamours! Erica Fernandes is obsessed with Black outfits; Here's a proof
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Congratulations! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi has a surprise for his fans; CHECK OUT
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life...
Recent Stories
Gossip! Are Kolkata cricketer Venkatesh Iyer and Priyanka Jawalkar in a relationship?
Gossip! Are Kolkata cricketer Venkatesh Iyer and Priyanka Jawalkar in a relationship?
Latest Video