Must read: I want to play a role like Tokyo from Money Heist, says Parull Chaudhry

MUMBAI: Actress Parull Choudhry who has been part of the industry for decades now. The actress is known for playing negative roles in shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Piyaa Albela, Divya Drishti and many more. She is currently playing a vamp in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi.

Parull is happy with playing negative characters as she finds a lot of scope to perform as an actor. However, Parull is waiting for an opportunity to play substantial roles where she can prove her mettle. She shared, “I want to play characters which are multi-shaded where viewers get intrigued. It shouldn’t be predictable.”

When asked about any particular role she would like to play in the near future, she replied, “I think I can really play a character like Tokyo from Money Heist. In fact, a lot of people told me that I and the character of Tokyo resemble a lot in terms of looks and figure. I will be more than happy if something like this comes by way.”

On a personal front, Parull is single however she wants to get settled and waiting for the right guy. She shared, “Well, sab kuch ready hai bas dulhe ka intezaar hai. However, I am not in a hurry to get settled as I want a man who maintains peace and sanity in my life. Someone who should be caring and doesn’t make me miss my family.”