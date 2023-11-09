Must Read! “I wanted Abhishek Malhan to win, but I am happy that Elvish won the show” – Manisha Rani

MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

In a recent interview, she revealed the one thing she likes in Abhishek and what she thought when Abhishek and Elvish were standing with Salman Khan during the finale of the show.

What is the one thing you love about Abhishek Malhan and that the audience love your friendship so much?

I think he is a very good hearted person and somewhere, his parent have brought him very well. Hence I feel the fans loved our bond. Just want to say that we are friends and will always remain that because if we date and break up, we will lose the audience's love.

What was your thought when Salman Khan was standing with Elvish and Abhishek during the finale of the show?

I was super happy for both of them, though I wanted Abhishek to win since he was in the house since day one. But I am also happy that Elvish won the show as he is also a close friend and he played the game well. He deserved to win. In the house, we had this conversation that we should be there at top three as we deserve to be in the finale.

Did you feel that Jiya was insensitive in the house as when she cooked something for Abhishek she didn’t offer you?

There is nothing like that. I know we are different personalities. I think if someone is a friend, we will never do anything like that. We give our hundred percent. That day when she cooked something, she gave it to everyone but didn’t offer the same to Elvish and me, but that was fine. Yes, Abhishek and I were shocked and I told Abhishek that she says she loves you and all. And this is a very minute thing. Maybe everyone is different.

Well, no doubt fans loved Manisha's game in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and they would love to see her in Bigg Boss Season 17.

