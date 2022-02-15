MUST READ! 'I was so sceptical when Kanwar had to carry me and take a walk in the Kangan Drama' Prafulla aka Pallavi Rao gets CANDID about her favourite scenes and memories from Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

We got in touch with Prafulla Mami aka Pallavi Rao to talk about the most memorable moments of Pandya Store in her journey, here's what she had to share, 'Pandya Store has been amazingly memorable, there are soo many memories from the show that shall stay closest to my heart. When we started initially, the wedding sequence which turned out to be Dhara's wedding with Gautam and I had that massive outburst. There was a room full of people in that scene and it was a one-take scene and I was applauded for my performance so that would always be one of the most memorable scenes.'

While sharing about her favourite scenes from the show she revealed, 'There is this scene where Suman is completely handicapped and she cannot speak, at that time Prafulla comes and gives her the thaali to beg with her sons. After that, the leap happened and the kind of scenes I had with Raavi and Shiva turned out to be amazing. With Kanwar, the Shiva and Mami's equation and chemistry turned out to be amazing.'

The most intriguing BTS she shared about the show was the Kangan drama 'We shot in Bikaner where Shiva had to pick me up and walk. I was so conscious and I even asked him to carry me and rehearse once. That was one of my favourite moments when he had to take a walk and push me from the height, I felt so bad for him that he had to carry me till there but the scene turned out into a massive success.'

