Must read! I was the heroine of Bigg Boss; the hero was someone else: Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: It has been tough for Shehnaaz Gill after Sidharth Shukla’s death. However, the actress has shown that she is strong and committed to work. She is presently promoting her upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh.

Sid suddenly passed away at the age of 40 due to a massive heart attack. His death left his family, fans, and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz shattered.

Recently, during an interview for her film Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz was seen with her co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh, where she exhibited her old spirit. The actors were asked to reveal each other’s weaknesses. Sonam and Diljit tried to avoid the question but that’s when Shehnaaz chose to answer.

Revealing Diljit’s shortcomings, the actress said, “He has a cool personality and I thought it will be fun to work with him. But he is very reserved and very professional. He doesn’t let you enter into his comfort zone at first. I told him that next time we work together, create that comfort zone with me. We don’t talk and we are directly on camera and it is tough for me. If you talk first, it becomes easier.”

Shehnaaz then went on to say that Sonam was a bit reserved and had filters in place. Sonam acknowledged the fact that she does take time to open up to others.

Diljit then went on to joke that he felt he was in Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz said that BB was ‘the real test’. “This is why I was the queen, I was the heroine of Bigg Boss 13,” Shehnaaz said. Sonam Bajwa then called her the hero, but Shehnaaz interrupted her by saying, “I was the heroine of Bigg Boss; the hero was someone else.”

