Must read! I was worried about my acting career post the pandemic: Kashibai Bajirao Ballal fame Vishal Chaudary

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Chaudary, who is currently part of Zee TV’s newly launched historical show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Vishal plays the role of Kashi’s brother Balaram Joshi who is a worrier.

However, before Kashibai happened Vishal was worried about his acting career post the pandemic. After waiting for a year, he finally bagged a web-series.

Sharing the story behind bagging the series, he shared, “I was doing show Main Mayke Chali Jaungi on Sony TV and also other modelling projects in the year 2020 but suddenly that show went off-air because of lockdown and I came back to Jaipur. After sitting at home for almost a year I was thinking how to start again. However, after the pandemic I got a call for Zing TV’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya which was getting shot in Jaipur itself. The team really liked my work while I was thinking what’s next after this show. I was worried about my career as very few projects were going on but suddenly, I got calls for two different projects from the same team. One is for a TV show and the other is for the web series "Pari Hu Main" as a lead. I finally came back to Mumbai.”

Talking about his character, he shared, “My character name is Ved and I am playing the role opposite Ashnoor Kaur. The series is produced by Vivek Khatri and directed by Himanshu Sharma and Vikrant.”

He added, “I started my theatre practice in 2012 and have done that for 4-5 years and also completed my journalism and mass communication. I wanted to play a good character and this role is one of them.”

Pari Hi Main will be launched on new OTT platform Woww.