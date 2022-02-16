MUST READ! 'I would be the first one to cheat on my diet' Agasthya aka Zain Imam gets CANDID about his diet plans, bonding with Fanaa's co-stars and more

MUMBAI: Fanaa's story revolves around three characters, that is, Ishan, Paakhi, and Agasthya, and how the dynamics change with several twists and turns. Starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

Talking about the show, the story began on a beautiful note with friendship and love, while we see how Agasthya keeps an eye on Paakhi's every move through his close ones and his loyal man. On the other hand, Paakhi feels that the universe is always on her side and that's how everything falls into place for her but that isn't the universe it is Agasthya Raichand.

In an intriguing conversation with Zain, the dapper had some noteworthy revelations check it out:

Tell us about your bond with Reem and Akshit?

Till now it has been great and I hope it continues to stay the same, three of us are foodies so we keep eating something or the other. We all have a sweet tooth so you would always see us with sweets. Now, we are even told to lose weight and three of us are yet baffled by the thought that how will we lose all these calories as soon as possible.

Who do you think would cheat on their diet first?

I would be the first one and this is actually happening. If Reem brings something tasty or sweet then I would be the first one to have the larger chunk of it and later think that I must follow my diet.

Do you criticise your work? Who is your biggest critique?

Yes, I do criticise, I believe if one doesn't do that then they would have an air of themselves and this shouldn't happen. One should always criticise their own work. Nobody, Family at times would appreciate everything that you do so I feel I am the only one who criticises it more.

