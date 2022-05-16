MUST-READ: If not an actress, Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se actress Akshita Tiwari would be in ‘THIS’ PROFESSION!

MUMBAI: Star Plus comedy-drama series Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se has been winning hearts since its inception. The dramedy show has starcasted Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani as Gungun Bhatnagar and Anubhav Kulshreshtha respectively.

Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali show, Khorkuto. The mise-en- scène of the show consists of a joint family in India in the 1990’s era. The show has a humorous touch with a fun-loving family embracing music and cricket.

Akshita Tiwari who also happens to be part of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se plays the character of Chhavi Kulshreshth, Anubhav's younger cousin sister and Gungun’s friend. Akshita, who has also been a part of various serials before not only loves to act but is also a very good dancer.

Her social media handle is proof of the same.

Akshita has put up various videos of herself and we can see that she is a fantastic dancer. Take a look:

Going by the videos, we are sure that if not an actress, the lady would have made a fantastic dancer!

For the uninitiated, Manan Joshi recently uploaded a hilarious BTS video on his Instagram with Akshita Tiwari alongside. Manan and Akshita were were seen taking a stroll when the former hailed the country saying, “Akshita...Bharat Mata ki....” and Akshita in a blushing character completed the slogan saying,”Jai” Akshita picking up the overacting way put Manan in a guffaw. Manan jokingly calls Akshita as ‘Overacting Ki Dukaan”,also writes on his Instagram story, “Overacting to Dekho”.