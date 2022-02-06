Must Read! Imlie out of top 5 shows; Naagin 6 out of top 10 shows on TRP charts; Kumkum Bhagya enters top 5 shows; Super Singer sees a huge jump; Aunpama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, YHC, and Kumkum Bhagya

This week Imlie is out of the Top 5 shows and the Naagin series is also out of Top 10 whereas Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya sees a huge jump in TRP and enters the Top 5 show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 14:50
must read

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

As far as reality shows are concerned, Superstar Singer Season 2 sees a jump in TRPs’s whereas Dance India Dance Little master and Dance Deewane are on great numbers.

On the other hand, Anupama is on the first position. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Kumkum Bhagya.

Check out the ratings below :

1Anupama (Star Plus): 3.1

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.1

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.0

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.0

5. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.9

6. Imlie (Star Plus): 1.9

7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee Tv): 1.8

8. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee Tv): 1.6

9. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 ( Star Plus) : 1.6

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.6

11. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony Tv): 1.4

12. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.4

13. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.4

14. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.4

15. Parineeti (Colors): 1.4

16. Dance India Dance Little Masters (Zee Tv) : 1.1

17. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.1

18. The Kapil Sharma Show  (Colors): 1.1

19. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.0

20. Sirf Tum ( Colors) : 1.0

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality show is The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

