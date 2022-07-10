Must Read! Indian Idol Season 13 and Saavi Ki Savaari enter top 20 in TRP ratings, YRKKH out to top 5 show; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YHC, RWSP and Imlie

This week Indian Idol and Saavi Ki Savaari enter the top 20 shows whereas Yeh Rista Kya Kehlata Hai is out of the Top 5 shows. Khatron Ke Khiladi sees a drop in the TRP ratings.

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Indian Idol and Saavi Ki Savaari enter the top 20 shows whereas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is out of Top 5 shows.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and Imlie.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus): 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.6

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar ( Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.0

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.0

7. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 1.8

8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV):  1.8

9. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.7

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV): 1.7

11. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee TV) : 1.7

12. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

13. Parineetii (Colors): 1.6

14. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Grand Finale ( Colors): 1.5

15.  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.5

16. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.4

17. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV): 1.4

18. Indian Idol ( Sony Tv): 1.3

19. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.2

20. Saavi Ki Savaari ( Colors) : 1.2

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

