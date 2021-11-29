Must read! It’s high time people stop hyping pregnancy, says mommy-to-be Pooja Banerjee

MUMBAI: Pregnancy is the most beautiful phase for a woman!

There is no other better feeling in the world than waiting to take the baby in your arms and holding the tiny fingers.

There is one gorgeous looking actress who is going through the same emotions is actress Pooja Banerjee aka Rhea from Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja is expecting her first kid with husband Sandeep Sejwal.

TellyChakkar spoke to the mommy-to-be about her pregnancy. Excerpts:

How many months pregnant are you and how easy or challenging it is to shoot?

I wouldn’t term it challenging but more of a learning process on how to deal with it every day. I Have to make a conscious effort to tell myself that I have to slow down a bit. My team members are scared when they see me climbing the staircase quickly. In fact, it is challenging for the Kumkum Bhagya team as they have to write a scene thinking about me on how much I will be able to manage. I am already six months pregnant and I can’t wear heels and they make sure that the outfits are not tight for me as the measurements keep changing.

What was your first reaction when you heard about your pregnancy and Whom did you break the news to first?

Of course Sandeep was the first one whom I shared the good news with. There were a mix of emotions. For three months you can’t sink in as nothing is evident and you yet to feel it. The belief that something is there inside you takes a lot of time to expect it.

What do you eat in a day? How are you managing cravings for street food considering the pandemic?

Well, in my case, I really don’t have cravings for any particular food. I am eating both healthy and junk food as well as I am a big foodie.

How are you dealing with mood swings?

Nah, I don’t have mood swings but in the initial few months I used to get tired a lot. I am known to be a livewire on the sets so in the initial few months I wouldn’t do much.

Will you take a break from Kumkum Bhagya?

I will have to take a break but for how long I haven’t decided yet. I am going with the flow. Right now, I am only thinking about the baby and with the time passing I will be in a better position to decide about a comeback.

Any tips you would like to share for other women who are expecting?

I think they should stop underestimating themselves and stop other people who look down upon them. Anybody who is not encouraging you then you don’t deserve a person in your life. You should pay to hide from people who think pregnant women shouldn’t work, should not wear a particular kind of clothes etc. All women are different so stop patronizing what a woman should be doing. Also, couples who plan to go the family way should start living a healthy lifestyle well before.

Any myths you would like to break in regards to pregnancy?

It’s high time that people stop making hype about pregnancy. Women should be told it's normal to work during pregnancy and given the option to resume work whenever they find it fine. In abroad, actresses worked while they were pregnant and nobody got replaced but retained and they got work even after returning. So let's stop hyping about it and take it very normally.