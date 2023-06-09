MUST READ! Jasmin Bhasin shares about her dating life, says, ''I have had heartbreaks'' reveals how she broke the news of her relationship with Aly Goni to her parents and much more

Jasmin Bhasin opens up on her dating life before she was in a relationship with Aly Goni.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 11:42
Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most talented actresses of the television industry. 

The beautiful diva has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time and has created a name for herself. 

Over the years, Jasmin has been a part of shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Sil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4. 

Apart from TV shows, Jasmin has been a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. 

The actress has been away from TV shows for a very long time now. 

However, she has appeared in several music videos and also some south films. 

In one of her candid conversations with a popular portal, Jasmin shared some great anecdotes from her personal life. 

While we all know that Jasmin is currently dating TV's handsome hunk Aly Goni. 

The duo is madly in love and have given major couple goals.

When asked her about her dating life during her teenage days, Jasmin said, ''When I was dating a hotel training in Jaipur, that time I was dating somebody for a short span of time. Then I moved Delhi where I did not date anyone. Later, I came to Mumbai and started dating him in 2018.''

Further when Jasmin was asked if she ever had heartbreaks, she said, ''Yes, I have had heartbreaks.The first relationship which I got into... I have had heartbreaks. I have always been cheated on.''

ALSO READ: What! Jasmin Bhasin breaks silence on recently wearing an abaya, says “I completely choose to ignore all the negativity”

Recalling how she broke the news to her family about dating Aly Goni, Jasmin said, ''My relationship broke out on national television. Everybody saw and it was a shock to the whole world. When I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I spoke to my parents. Aly is a fabulous human being, you can't stop falling in love with him.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin gives a glimpse of her romantic dinner with her special man on his birthday

Jasmine Bhasin Aly Goni Tashan-E-Ishq Jasly Dil Se Dil Tak Bigg Boss 14 Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Naagin 4 Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 11:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! The police come to the hospital to share good news, Surekha shocked by the news
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Surekha insecure of Ishaan’s bond with Isha, keeps Ishaan away
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? gets a timeslot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Star...
Adil Khan Durrani: I do not want to be involved in anything that falls below a high standard
MUMBAI: Actor Adil Khan Durrani says that he is very choosy when it comes to picking up roles. He adds that he wants to...
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher aka Sam on working with Rajan Shahi for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Everything happened so quickly and it was amazing, I am privileged that I am a part of sir's show
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Aher is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. It's been just a...
MUST READ! Jasmin Bhasin shares about her dating life, says, ''I have had heartbreaks'' reveals how she broke the news of her relationship with Aly Goni to her parents and much more
MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most talented actresses of the television industry. The beautiful diva has been a...
Recent Stories
Yukti Thareja
Hawwt! Here are the times actress Yukti Thareja raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
May I Come In Madam
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? gets a timeslot
Aishwarya Aher
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher aka Sam on working with Rajan Shahi for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Everything happened so quickly and it was amazing, I am privileged that I am a part of sir's show
Vipin Heero
Exclusive! Jijaji Chat Par Hai fame Vipin Heero to replace Late Deepesh Bhan in May I Come in Madam 2!
Varun Sood
OMG! MTV Roadies fame Varun Sood visits hospital after injury, says “almost hit my head…”
Romiit
Exclusive! “There have been months when I sat at home and there have been months and years when I've worked around the clock”, Romiit Raaj aka Bobby of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on TRP stress, being a part of ensemble casts and more
Fenil
Exclusive! “She is unable to understand what is right and wrong”, Saavi ki Savari’s Sonam aka Fenil Umrigar opens up about the upcoming track, Sonam’s hatred towards Saavi and more