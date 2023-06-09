MUST READ! Jasmin Bhasin shares about her dating life, says, ''I have had heartbreaks'' reveals how she broke the news of her relationship with Aly Goni to her parents and much more

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most talented actresses of the television industry.

The beautiful diva has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time and has created a name for herself.

Over the years, Jasmin has been a part of shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Sil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4.

Apart from TV shows, Jasmin has been a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India.

The actress has been away from TV shows for a very long time now.

However, she has appeared in several music videos and also some south films.

In one of her candid conversations with a popular portal, Jasmin shared some great anecdotes from her personal life.

While we all know that Jasmin is currently dating TV's handsome hunk Aly Goni.

The duo is madly in love and have given major couple goals.

When asked her about her dating life during her teenage days, Jasmin said, ''When I was dating a hotel training in Jaipur, that time I was dating somebody for a short span of time. Then I moved Delhi where I did not date anyone. Later, I came to Mumbai and started dating him in 2018.''

Further when Jasmin was asked if she ever had heartbreaks, she said, ''Yes, I have had heartbreaks.The first relationship which I got into... I have had heartbreaks. I have always been cheated on.''

Recalling how she broke the news to her family about dating Aly Goni, Jasmin said, ''My relationship broke out on national television. Everybody saw and it was a shock to the whole world. When I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I spoke to my parents. Aly is a fabulous human being, you can't stop falling in love with him.''

