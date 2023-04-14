Must- Read: From Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh to Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya, shows that made these TV actors into Bonafide Stars! Details inside!

MUMBAI:The audience's preferred source of entertainment and the greatest of all mediums has always been television. Over time, there have been many changes in the entertainment industry.

Now that there is a new wave of upcoming actors taking over TV shows, people are looking for new stories of love and drama. While the endurance of presentations has declined, the introduction of new-age thinkers has unquestionably aided in providing audiences with stories of inspiration and entertainment.

But what makes a show iconic? Its definite actors. Actors have defined decades and years of the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well.



And while Actors have always been the stars that fly the kite, every actor needs that one show that gives them what seems like an overnight success, a popular or cult show can make actors into Stars and change their career trajectory for sure.

In this article, we will take a look at actors who became stars because of some TV shows.

Jennifer Winget:

While Jennifer was always a popular actor, it was her role in Beyhadh as Maya that changed the way people looked at her talent and since then she has done multiple web series.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

With her first lead role itself, Sumbul hit the jackpot, her role as Imlie has made her into one of the top personalities on the TV at the age of 19.

Nakuul Mehta:

Similarly with Nakuul Mehta, while he was always popular despite only doing 3 shows to date, it was his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz that solidified his position from actor to star.

Sriti Jha:

Kumkum Bhagya has been a turning point of a show for many people, but it was monumental for Sriti Jha, Sriti had been a part of many shows before Kumkum, but Pragya is undoubtedly one of the her most iconic roles and one that has made her into a bonafide star.

Fahmaan Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani:

No two other stars have had this quick rise to popularity, into becoming stars with a massive fan following. Since, their stint in Imlie, the two have gone on to do multiple other shows, and their popularity has keeps rising.

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash:

Bigg Boss 15 might have been a blockbuster season but it was life changing for Karan and Tejasswi as the two found each other and TejRan was born, TejRan is another phenomenon in its own right. The two are possibly the biggest couple belonging to TV.

There have been many other stars who have gained fame through shows that made these actors into stars.

What other name would you add to the list? Tell us in the comments below!

