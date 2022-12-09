Must Read! From Jennifer Winget to Ravi Dubey to Mohit Raina and more, TV stars who are super hit on the OTT platforms

MUMBAI : OTT (over the top) is one of the mediums which have catered for a lot of audience attention. People love the concept, content and the way how the makers have projected their creation in the way of storytelling.

So, here in this piece of information, we bring to you some of the telly town actors who have made it big on the OTT platform.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget began as a child actor in the serial Shakalaka Boom Boom and since then she appeared in many serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Beyhadh 1 and 2, Dil Mil Gaye and many more. Recently, she appeared in Code M 1 and 2, which impressed everyone.

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Pulkit Samrat

Sanjeeda and Pulkit too ruled everyone’s heart with their spectacular performances in Taish. Talking about Sanjeeda, she debuted in the film Baghban whereas Pulkit debuted in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Mohit Raina

He is also one of the most celebrated actors in the telly town. He debuted on television in the serial Meher and then later on, appeared in many shows but is still remembered as Mahadev. He debuted on the OTT platform with Kaafir, starring opposite Dia Mirza and later on, he thrilled everyone with his power pack performance in Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Ravi Dubey

Everyone’s favourite actor Ravi Dubey aka ideal Jamai Raja of the television, too mesmerized all his fans with his super-duper acting skills in web shows like Jamai 2.0 and Matsya Kaand.

Barun Sobti

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame actor Barun Sobti too has a long journey till yet. Though he is still remembered for his role in Arnav Singh Raizada, fans went gaga over him went he showed his talents on the web with his projects Asur, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family and many more.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

He began his TV journey from Dance India Dance season 4 as a contestant and then, later on, was seen in shows like RadhaKrishn as Krishna, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki as Lord Vishnu, but recently he thrilled everyone with his charm in Escaype Live.

Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh

The duo – Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh got massively appreciated for their performance in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, wherein they portrayed the roles of Archana and Manav.

