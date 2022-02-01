Must Read! Kapil Sharma turned down Anil Kapoor’s ‘Mubarakan’, and here is the reason

MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma who rose to fame with ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ marked his debut as an actor in 2015 with ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ following which he was offered several movies which he turned down, one of which was Anees Bazmee’s ‘Mubarakan’.

When Anil Kapoor had appeared on Kapil’s show, the actor had revealed how Kapil had rejected ‘Mubarakan’ and even turned down Priyadarshan’s ‘Tez’.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Master chef judge Kunal Kapoor to gave the show

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor had also offered his popular series ‘24’ to Kapil Sharma but the comedian had to decline the offer as he was busy launching a new show of his own.

Kapil Sharma’s journey is all set to be captured in a movie and recently his biopic was announced. The film is titled ‘Funkaar’ and it will be helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who has previously called the shots for ‘Fukrey’. Mahaveer Jain, who had previously backed Rajinikanth's ‘2.0’, is bankrolling this project.

Also Read: Happiness! Kapil Sharma shares ‘Selfie with Deepika’ on his Instagram with heart emoji

He had said in a statement, “Looking forward to bringing to the audience the story of India's most beloved Funkaar. Kapil Sharma. Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy of Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life, and laughter. We are proud to present comedy superstar Kapil Sharma's untold story on the big screen, in a big way.”

Credit: ETimes