MUST READ: From Karan Kundrra calling Pratik Sehajpal’s mother STUPID to Tejasswi Prakash resorting to EXTREME VIOLENCE; here are some incidents which were NEVER DISCUSSED by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most entertaining shows on television.

It is controversial and there is a section of the audience which waits for Salman Khan to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see how he justifies a condition and calls spade a spade.

There were several major incidents that took place over the week to be discussed in the Weekend Ka Vaar, but they were overlooked. Here are some of them…

In the cycle task the previous week, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal had to make cycles. And while their arguments were at peak, Tejasswi kept hitting Pratik with a spanner. Pratik even complained that she was hitting with a tool. This particular matter was much discussed by netizens and many slammed Tejasswi for her behaviour. However, it went completely unnoticed in the weekend episode and Tejasswi’s violence wasn’t even discussed.

Tejasswi accused Bigg Boss of favouring Shamita Shetty. She said that Shamita's friends from BB OTT have been called inside this house, her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat was a wild card entrant, brother Rajiv Adatia and got a chance to speak to her family. During the fight, Tejasswi reacted angrily and tells Shamita Shetty, "itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere sath rehna hai" (you are so desperate to befriend Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or he wants to make friends.) Shamita Shetty was taken aback by this statement made by Tejasswi and hit back at her saying, "Shame on you."

After many tasks and hurdles Pratik Sehajpal was the last person to win the Ticket to Finale. The task had Shamita as the ‘sanchalak’ and after several fights, arguments, Pratik was declared the winner. In the weekend episode, Pratik’s win wasn’t mentioned at all.

Bigg Boss 15 saw Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra engaging in a nasty fight with each other. During the task, Pratik called Tejasswi ‘stupid’. This led Karan Kundrra jump in between and call Pratik's mother 'stupid'. Pratik said that Tejasswi is a part of the game and he can call her whatever he wants as ‘stupid’ is not a slang. He tells Karan that he shouldn’t mock his mother, who is not in the game. Karan tried to defend saying that he is standing up for his girlfriend if ‘stupid’ is not a slang then Pratik’s mother is ‘stupid’ as well. This didn't go down well with many celebrities and even Pratik's fans.

The actress accused Pratik of touching her inappropriately when he was having an altercation with Karan. She also claimed that at times he has ended up slapping people during tasks as well. Tejasswi was heard saying, “Kholu main apna mooh, task mein tera haanth ladkiyon ko kahan kahan lagte hain.” This accusation has left Pratik in tears. This was not the first time Tejasswi made such a statement. She made a similar statement previously and referred to an incident with Pratik where Miesha Iyer was involved.

CREDIT: TOI