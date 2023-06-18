Must Read! Kasautii Zindagi Kay famed Cezanne Khan breaks silence on Aisha Pirani’s Domestic Violence and extortion allegations, says “She is obsessed”

MUMBAI :Cezanne Khan is a popular face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many popular Tv shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among others.

The actor once claimed that a woman named Aisha Pirani was an obsessive fan and a relative. Shockingly, now, Aisha has filed an FIR against the actor claiming that he married her simply to get a green card. She has filed a case against him on the grounds of domestic violence and extortion.

Khan has now reacted to these allegations and said, “This is not true. I don’t even know what you’re talking about. No FIR has been filed. Aisa kuch hua hi nahi hai.” On Aisha calling herself his wife he said, “Anybody can do anything.”

Cezanne further said, “Nothing has come to me. She is obsessed. I don’t want to talk about it. This is bull**it.”

In a previous interview Aisha had narrated her ordeal saying, “He would lock me inside my room and in my house and he would flirt with other girls on Skype. He is a Casanova I believe. He used to tell me, ‘I am married to you, I haven’t given you my life’. This used to be his dialogue. He would always be very abusive. If I would forget to get fruits, he likes to eat fruits at night, he would use such crass words, I can’t even say.”

Aisha claimed that Cezanne Khan lived off her between the years 2013-2016 and she spent all her money on him. She claims that he married her only to get a US green card and he has cheated on her. Aisha further said that while she went to work, Khan would sit at home. He would use her credit cards and she didn’t really stop him then as she is not a bad person but the last straw was when he labeled her as an obsessive fan who would morph images.

