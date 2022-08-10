MUST READ! Katha Ankahee has become a pathbreaking show; here's why we think so

Previously, on the show, we saw that Katha and Viaan went to Lonavala for work and got to spend some time together. Viaan was already wracked with guilt after he learned that Katha had to go through that night with him for her son’s treatment.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. Katha Ankahee has been winning the hearts of the audience with its unique plot and fans love the show. Here’s how netizens reacted to Katha being a mother addressing important answers while touching the subject of gender equality.

The show stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in lead roles and has become quite popular in the little time it went on-air. The show is now focusing on Viaan’s feelings for Katha and the redemption arc of Viaan.

Both the stars are giving their best to the show and their performances are very raw and organic, something that is being appreciated by the fans.

He was also seen changing and seeking forgiveness and this redemption arc is highlighted in the show. Further, they returned to the city and Viaan does something very special for Neerja after learning that she was colour blind.

The current track follows Viaan being accused by Shamita over misbehaviour on his part with an office employee and Katha’s dilemma over it.

Another scene that is catching the netizens’ eye and that confirms that Katha Ankahee is a progressive show and carries on with an undaunted approach is when Katha and Aarav are having a conversation and Aarav addresses questions about what misbehaving with a girl means and if a boy doesn’t wish for a girl to touch him, is he entitled to saying ‘No’.

Katha answers his questions patiently while playfully tying his hair in a hair band. The netizens applaud the show and the characters for the simplicity and honesty of the scene and the importance of teaching kids these things and parents readily conversing with them.

The netizens are in love with the scene and applaud Aditi's performance and the show is opening discussions about how a parent can have open discussions with their child and teach them the essential lessons, while letting the conventional "uncomfortable" discussions happen.

