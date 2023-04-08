Must read! From Katha Ankahee to Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi, these TV shows are remakes of popular international shows, read to know more

One thing that's pretty common in the Hindi TV is remaking successful shows from other languages.
Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums, serving as the audience's primary source of entertainment. The entertainment industry has evolved dramatically throughout the years. 

TV in India has become a massive industry, screening loads of shows in various languages. And guess what? One thing that's pretty common in the Hindi TV scene is remaking successful shows from other languages. So today, we've got a list of some cool Hindi TV shows that were adapted from the West.

Let's start with "Tedi Medi Family," which was based on the hit show "The Middle." It's all about parents dealing with their crazy teenage kids. The cast included Saloni Daini, Ami Trivedi, Iqbal Azad, Sushant Mohindra and Dharmik Joisar.

Then there's "Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum," a show on Sony TV. It's a remake of the popular Turkish drama "İstanbullu Gelin" and follows the journeys of Damayanti and Surilii, the two strong women in the Barot family.

Kitu Gidwani, Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali take on the lead roles in this close-to-life yet inspiring saga.

Then there's "24," the Indian version of the thrilling US series of the same name. 

Anil Kapoor played the lead as an Anti-Terrorist Unit agent, fighting against anti-national activities. 

The cool thing was that the show followed a real-time format, with each episode covering an hour in the agent's life.

Next up is "The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir," which was an Indian twist on Disney's "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody." 

The show revolves around the mischiefs of Karan and Kabir, the twins living in a hotel called Raj Mahal in Mumbai.

Remember "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi" on Sony TV? Well, it was inspired by the American comedy-drama "Ugly Betty." 

It's the story of Jasmeet Walia (Mona Singh), who's considered ugly by society despite her amazing skills.

"Sumit Sambhal Lega" was a desi adaptation of the popular sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond." 

The show hilariously portrayed the protagonist stuck between his wife and mother.

Sony Entertainment Television gave us "Kathaa Ankahee," a fascinating tale that's a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Turkish drama "1001 Nights."

It's all about an unforgettable wound that drives a wedge between Kathaa and Viaan, featuring Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan.

Which of these shows is your favourite? 

Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

